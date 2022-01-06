Omaha man who shot officer enters plea; attorney disputes that he knew men were police

“They didn’t see us,” he said, according to Bartling’s summary of bodycam footage. His fellow officer responded, “I don’t think they knew we were cops.”

Authorities took issue with the portrayal that Ezell, a gang member who served a federal prison stint on a weapons count and two prison stints on convictions of possessing cocaine and a deadly weapon, had no idea that plain-clothes officers were approaching the car. For one, prosecutors noted, it was daylight.

For another, Omaha police have said that officers activated the red and blue light bar attached to the unmarked car the gang unit was in. And while Bartling said one bystander had no idea that they were police, a law enforcement official said two lay witnesses knew right away.

Those witnesses referred to the gang unit officers as “jumpout boys” because they’re known to jump out of unmarked vehicles to try to nab suspects. “They’re so obviously cops,” the law enforcement official said.

That wasn’t obvious to Ezell, according to Bartling.

Bartling said investigative reports and interviews with witnesses showed that the original gang suppression probe was focused on the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Richey, not Ezell.