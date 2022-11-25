 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man who shot teens in downtown parking garage may have fired 2 guns, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Medics transported two people to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Omaha Wednesday morning.

An Omaha man who is accused of shooting two teenagers at a downtown parking garage may have used two guns, witnesses told police. 

Ronniel Wells, 22, is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of second-degree assault. 

Ronniel Wells

He was ordered held on $50,000 bail, meaning he would have to pay 10%, or $5,000, to be released from jail. As of Friday morning, he did not appear in the Douglas County jail census records. 

Wells is accused of injuring Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14. They were found by Omaha police officers about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at a parking garage near 17th and Douglas Streets with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening.

According to an affidavit, a man had approached the teens and three other juveniles on the seventh floor of a parking garage, made "an unclear statement," then fired at them several times with possibly two guns.

Security video from the nearby Brandeis apartments showed a man walking out of the apartments to the seventh floor of the garage carrying a briefcase, police said. The man returned, then went back to the garage after pulling a gun from his waist area with his left hand. 

The silver Dodge Charger that the teens had been seen hanging around had its rear wing window broken and a flat rear tire on the driver's side, the affidavit said. 

Wells is next scheduled to appear in court in December. 

