Omaha man who skipped sentencing for selling fentanyl arrested in Iowa

  Updated
  • 0

A man wanted on outstanding warrants for skipping his sentencing after he pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Omaha was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The Webster County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the U.S. Marshal's Office, located Cameron D. Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

When law enforcement entered the residence, Carodine jumped out of a second-story window and attempted to flee but was apprehended, the press release said. After being cleared at UnityPoint Medical Center, Carodine was taken to the Webster County Jail on a hold order for his federal criminal case in Nebraska. 

Carodine pleaded guilty in March to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while committing a drug trafficking crime, according to documents filed in federal court. The drug charge carried a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, while the gun charge carried a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Two years before Carodine pleaded guilty, a confidential source purchased fentanyl pills from Carodine at his Omaha residence, according to the plea agreement. The source paid $8,500 for the pills in what was described as a controlled buy.

A lab analysis determined the buy netted 377 pills totaling just over 42 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that, according to the National Institutes of Health, is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

While surveilling Carodine's residence in March 2020, law enforcement watched him get into a car without license plates, according to the plea agreement. They then conducted a traffic stop and took Carodine into custody. 

A search of his home found 658 fentanyl pills, totaling more than 71 grams, and a .45-caliber handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition. 

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop two other counts at Carodine's sentencing, which was scheduled for June. 

Carodine failed to appear at his sentencing, though, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Carodine will make his first court appearance at the federal courthouse in Sioux City before being transferred to Omaha. 

The Webster County Sheriff's Office said any individuals who assisted Carodine in evading arrest may face criminal charges.

