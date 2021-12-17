Omaha man who sold meth from mother's basement is sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who authorities say was selling methamphetamine out of his mother's basement has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Kenneth Becker, 51, sold a confidential informant two ounces of meth from his mother's basement on Jan. 15, 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Within hours, Omaha police officers executed a search warrant at the home of Becker's mother and found more than 370 grams of meth, $3,833 in cash, drug-packaging materials, a drug ledger, a drug scale, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia in the basement where Becker lived.

Officers interviewed Becker, who authorities said admitted to being a drug dealer. Becker’s criminal history dates back to the 1990s, officials said, and includes several convictions for drug-related and violent offenses.

Becker was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute meth.

There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term in prison, Becker will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

