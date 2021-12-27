Omaha man who stabbed self and was shot by police in fair condition, will be charged

Justin Michalak, who stabbed himself in the throat, threatened others and was shot by police, is in fair condition at a local hospital, according to the Omaha Police Department.

He will be booked on multiple assault charges once he is released.

His mother, Deborah Michalak, 66, was treated and released the day of the confrontation. She sustained a cut to the hand in a struggle with her son, police said.

Per department policy, Omaha Police Officer Josiah Warren, who shot Justin Michalak, will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Warren shot Michalak when he saw the man raise a knife at his mother, police said. Michalak was shot in the left cheek and the bullet exited below his ear.

Michalak received numerous sutures for cuts to the front of his throat, police said.

The confrontation took place about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Michalak's home in the 4300 block of South 41st Avenue.