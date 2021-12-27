Omaha man who stabbed self and was shot by police in fair condition, will be charged

Justin Michalak, who stabbed himself in the throat, threatened others and was shot by police, is in fair condition at a local hospital, according to the Omaha Police Department.
He will be booked on multiple assault charges once he is released.
His mother, Deborah Michalak, 66, was treated and released the day of the confrontation. She sustained a cut to the hand in a struggle with her son, police said.
Per department policy, Omaha Police Officer Josiah Warren, who shot Justin Michalak, will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Warren shot Michalak when he saw the man raise a knife at his mother, police said. Michalak was shot in the left cheek and the bullet exited below his ear.
Michalak received numerous sutures for cuts to the front of his throat, police said.
The confrontation took place about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Michalak's home in the 4300 block of South 41st Avenue.
Police said Justin Michalak, 37, will be booked into the Douglas County Jail on three assault charges: attempted felony assault, attempted felony assault of an officer and felony assault of an officer. Behavioral and mental health care will be coordinated through jail personnel.
Police said they were called to the home when a man reported that he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind.
A civilian mental health co-responder was on duty the day of this confrontation, however, that person was not activated because the situation was volatile and dangerous, police said. That's similar, the department said, to keeping medics at bay until a scene is safe enough to provide medical care.
In addition to shooting Michalak in the face, officers also deployed their Tasers on Michalak twice, but were unable to stop him, according to police.
He was subdued by officers who arrived on the scene and found him in a physical struggle with the two officers who had been first to arrive. He had tackled one of those officers in the yard, police said.