Omaha man who supplied boys with drugs and money convicted of 14 sex assault charges

The abuse had a clear pattern.

Friends of Steven Danon's son would go to Danon's west Omaha home, the "cool house," because he gave them plenty of access to alcohol and drugs.

When the boys, ages 12 to 16, passed out for the night, Danon would pounce — touching them sexually, performing oral sex and penetrating them anally. Danon would later pay some of the boys, in an effort to keep them happy, keep them quiet and to keep grooming them, prosecutor Amy Jacobsen said.

The boys told no one, and it became "a dirty little secret so terrible they would have taken it to their graves," Jacobsen said.

One almost did — he died of a drug overdose at age 27 in May 2020. But about a year and a half before he died, he began sharing details of the abuse and how deeply it was affecting him in therapy sessions. He eventually told his mother and spoke to Omaha police. Investigators then found more victims.

Many of the boys, now men, have struggled with substance abuse because of the years with Danon, who introduced them to and regularly supplied them with drugs, Jacobsen said.

"They're still fighting, because they've had trauma, and they're fighting the addiction that comes with that," she said in closing arguments Thursday.

The testimony in the week-and-a-half-long trial was convincing. In less than three hours, a jury of four women and eight men found Danon, 66, guilty of 14 sex assault charges involving incidents that occurred from 2003 to 2015 involving five different boys. The jury found Danon not guilty of one count involving a sixth alleged victim.

He will spend the rest of his life in prison and will be officially sentenced in February.

Prosecutors said the true number of times that boys were assaulted by Danon was in the hundreds.

Steve Lefler, Danon's attorney, had unsuccessfully argued that the boys conspired together to lie for their friend who died of a drug overdose, based on rumors.

"This whole case has been a railroad against Mr. Danon," Lefler said in closing arguments. "When does personal responsibility kick in?"

Jacobsen countered that most of the boys were assaulted at an age when they legally were not old enough to consent.

A child victim advocate had testified that children, especially boys, who are sexually assaulted are often confused, ashamed and embarrassed about what occurred. The fact that the boys waited until they were young adults to disclose what happened to them is not uncommon, the advocate said.

Some of the boys had troubled home lives and found comfort in Danon's support. He gave them airsoft guns and let them go on his boats for wakeboarding and tubing. He fueled their eventual drug addictions with more drugs and steady money via cash or bank account deposits.

The assaults and grooming continued for years — for some, more than a decade.

"He had some lock on all of us," one of the victims testified.

And Danon made sure to curry favor with the boys' parents, too, Jacobsen said. During one sleepover, he called a boy's mom saying that the boy had trouble sleeping. The mom told Danon it was OK to give her son Benadryl to help him sleep.

Instead, Danon gave the boy Xanax and molested him. When the boy returned home the next morning, and told his mom he was knocked out sleeping, she didn't think anything of it, Jacobsen said.

Another boy got in trouble for stealing alcohol from Danon, and Danon went to his parents and told them the boy could clean his garage and do other odd jobs around the house as punishment. So the boy's parents willingly sent him to Danon's house.

"Everyone trusted Steve Danon," Jacobsen said. "Steve Danon had a process. Be involved in the kids' sports. Invite all the kids over. Let them all stay overnight."

Two of the boys met Danon via a dating app when they were 14 and 15 years old but provided similar details as the others.

They were given alcohol and drugs, including Xanax, Ambien, Valium or OxyContin, and also smoked marijuana while in Danon's hot tub.

One boy was allegedly sexually assaulted once, when he was 16 years old. He said that Danon had given him a drink that he thought was going to be nonalcoholic, but the boy didn't remember falling asleep. He awoke to Danon sexually assaulting him, Jacobsen said. The jury found Danon not guilty of the charge associated with that alleged assault.

In a horrifying way, Jacobsen said, that boy was "the lucky one," because he didn't have continued grooming and abuse contact with Danon throughout his childhood years, as others did.

Jacobsen said she hopes the verdict encourages other men to share their stories of abuse.

"I think boys are, more often, ashamed and embarrassed," she said. "It's important to come forward, if you have the strength."

While listening to the verdict, friends and family of the boys all clasped hands and touched one another's shoulders. Some women wept after hearing the first few guilty verdicts.

A stepmom of one of the boys said afterward she was glad that justice was served and that Danon wouldn't be free to do this to others. One mom said the verdict was a lot to process.

"I'm proud of all the witnesses that came forward. It was hard for them," she said.