Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster is sentenced in federal court

An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. 

Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court on Monday to two years of probation for mail desertion, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.

Between Feb. 28 and March 9, Doherty discarded at least 46 pieces of mail in a dumpster in Tekamah instead of delivering it to its intended recipients or returning it to the post office, the release said. 

The case was investigated by the inspector general's office for the U.S. Postal Service, according to the release. 

