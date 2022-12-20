Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster is sentenced in federal court

An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah.

Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court on Monday to two years of probation for mail desertion, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.

Between Feb. 28 and March 9, Doherty discarded at least 46 pieces of mail in a dumpster in Tekamah instead of delivering it to its intended recipients or returning it to the post office, the release said.

The case was investigated by the inspector general's office for the U.S. Postal Service, according to the release.

A brief history of American mail service A brief history of American mail service 1639: Richard Fairbanks’ tavern is designated as the official repository for mail in the American colonies. 1710: The Queen Anne Act is passed 1775: William Goddard’s postal tenets are adopted by the Second Continental Congress 1802: A federal law is passed banning Black people from carrying mail for the Post Office Department 1835: The American Anti-Slavery Society uses a technicality to send pro-abolition materials as newspapers via the Post Office Department 1860-1861: The Pony Express is in operation 1863: The first Black employee of the Post Office Department is hired 1873: Censorship legislation commonly known as the Comstock Act is passed 1960s: Mail backups are rampant across the U.S., causing the implementation of zip codes 1970: Post Office Department employees go on strike, resulting in the first postal unions and the reform of the Post Office Department into the U.S. Postal Service 2006: The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act is passed 2020: The U.S. Postal Service experiences extreme mail slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic