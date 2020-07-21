Omaha man who was shot to death planned to attend barber college, aunt says

An Omaha man fatally shot near 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway is being remembered for his fun-loving ways.

Kevon Green, 23, was shot in his car Monday about 5:45 p.m. near 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway. He went by private vehicle to the Omaha Fire Department station at 36th Street and Ames Avenue, and then by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

"Kevon was a beautiful soul, always smiling and laughing," said Rhonnie Andrews of Omaha. "He loved his family and he loved to work. He had a bright, bright future."

Green, a 2015 graduate of Benson High School, worked at Popeye's near 90th and Maple Streets and had recently signed up for barber college, Andrews said.

Andrews said someone shot him when he was on his way to the store.

"It's just senseless," she said. "I don't know why this should happen to anyone, but especially not my nephew. He never hurt anyone."

Green's sense of humor led to lots of family fun, his aunt said. Recently, he called Andrews to ask what time she would be coming home and learned it would be about 5:30 p.m.