Omaha man whose apartment was trashed tells police he cheated on his girlfriend

Early Friday, an Omaha man returned to his north-central Omaha apartment to find it had been ransacked. The Christmas tree by the front door had even been overturned.

The man, who is 20, reported the damage to Omaha police. He told officers who came to the apartment near 72nd and Maple Streets that he thought his girlfriend, also 20, had caused the damage.

Why did he think that?

Well, the man said, a few hours before, she had found out that he had been cheating on her with a mutual friend.

The woman started yelling and cursing at him, the man said, so he left the apartment about 5:30 p.m. and returned just after midnight to find the mess.

Soiled baby diapers had been emptied from the trash onto the base of the bed, near an overturned mattress. Clothes that had been thrown into the bathtub had been soaked with bleach and baby powder. Other clothes were strewn around the bedroom, dining room and living room. A $100 white pair of tennis shoes had been destroyed with bleach.

The dining room table was knocked over and a mirror on the nightstand was broken.