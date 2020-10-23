Omaha man will spend anniversary of fatal crash, victims' birthdays in jail

An Omaha man will spend time in jail for causing a crash that killed two people.

Joshua Martinez, 28, was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the Dec. 15, 2019 crash that killed Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20. He was sentenced Friday in Sarpy County Court.

Martinez pleaded guilty in August. Prosecutors dropped the traffic infractions for which he was cited.

Martinez's sentence is structured so that for two years, he will be in jail for 48 hours during the anniversary of the crash, his birthday and the two victims' birthdays.

Martinez began serving 68 days on Friday. He then must turn himself in to serve an additional 24 days over the next two years, including on April 3, his birthday; April 15, Ramirez's birthday; and Nov. 13, Dasher's birthday. And then again Dec. 15, the anniversary of the crash.

Last December, Martinez was driving Ramirez and Dasher north on U.S. Highway 75 when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a southbound pickup truck under the U.S. Highway 34 bridge. Officials said Martinez lost control of his vehicle because he was driving too fast for the snowy conditions.