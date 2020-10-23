Omaha man will spend anniversary of fatal crash, victims' birthdays in jail

An Omaha man will spend time in jail for causing a crash that killed two people.
Joshua Martinez, 28, was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the Dec. 15, 2019 crash that killed Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20. He was sentenced Friday in Sarpy County Court.
Martinez pleaded guilty in August. Prosecutors dropped the traffic infractions for which he was cited.
Martinez's sentence is structured so that for two years, he will be in jail for 48 hours during the anniversary of the crash, his birthday and the two victims' birthdays.
Martinez began serving 68 days on Friday. He then must turn himself in to serve an additional 24 days over the next two years, including on April 3, his birthday; April 15, Ramirez's birthday; and Nov. 13, Dasher's birthday. And then again Dec. 15, the anniversary of the crash.
Last December, Martinez was driving Ramirez and Dasher north on U.S. Highway 75 when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a southbound pickup truck under the U.S. Highway 34 bridge. Officials said Martinez lost control of his vehicle because he was driving too fast for the snowy conditions.
Ramirez, 19, in the front seat, and Dasher, 20, in the back, were killed. The driver and adult passenger in the pickup truck were seriously injured, but a 1-year-old girl, secured with child restraints in a car seat in the back of the pickup, was not injured.
Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Michael Mills said Martinez's license will be revoked by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles because he now has lost all his points. He also must complete a driving course before he can drive again.
Martinez will be on probation for two years, during which drug and alcohol use will be prohibited. Mills said neither was a factor in the crash, but Martinez told a probation worker that he has drunk alcohol and used marijuana since he was 16 years old.
He also must serve 200 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine.
"We're satisfied with the outcome," Mills said, "but we understand that it's not going to make the victims' families whole, and that nothing we do could accomplish that."
