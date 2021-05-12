 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha man wounded in shooting near North Freeway and Ames Avenue; calls it road-rage incident
0 comments

Omaha man wounded in shooting near North Freeway and Ames Avenue; calls it road-rage incident

A 27-year-old man went to an Omaha hospital Wednesday evening after being shot while driving on the North Freeway near Ames Avenue. 

Deonta Williams of Omaha told police that he was involved in a road-rage incident while merging onto the North Freeway southbound from Ames Avenue. Williams said a man in a small black SUV fired multiple gunshots at his vehicle.

Police and paramedics responded to the call, which came in about 5:15 p.m. Williams was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly violence across Israel-Gaza border

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert