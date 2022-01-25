Omaha man's sentencing ends prosecutions in Bellevue homicide

A 35-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in the Sarpy County Jail for receiving stolen property. The conviction caps a string of them related to the 2018 murder of a Bellevue man.

Jonathan Riesgaard of Omaha faced up to six months in jail when he entered a guilty plea earlier this month. He was credited with 31 days served.

Riesgaard had faced up to three years in prison when he originally was charged with being an accessory to the murder of Brent Quigley, 39, who was stabbed to death in his Bellevue home. Authorities said Riesgaard was not present when Quigley was killed.

Riesgaard's sentencing wraps up the criminal proceedings that involved five people found guilty of being involved in Quigley's death.

Raymond T. Davis, 32, of Des Moines, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. Christopher J. Reagan, 49, of Omaha, was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.