Omaha man's sentencing ends prosecutions in Bellevue homicide

A 35-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in the Sarpy County Jail for receiving stolen property. The conviction caps a string of them related to the 2018 murder of a Bellevue man.
Jonathan Riesgaard of Omaha faced up to six months in jail when he entered a guilty plea earlier this month. He was credited with 31 days served.
Riesgaard had faced up to three years in prison when he originally was charged with being an accessory to the murder of Brent Quigley, 39, who was stabbed to death in his Bellevue home. Authorities said Riesgaard was not present when Quigley was killed.
Riesgaard's sentencing wraps up the criminal proceedings that involved five people found guilty of being involved in Quigley's death.
Raymond T. Davis, 32, of Des Moines, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. Christopher J. Reagan, 49, of Omaha, was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.
Alisia Cooke, 31, of Omaha, who let Reagan and Davis into Quigley’s house after she said she would have sex with Quigley for money, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder. Krystal R. Martin, 24, of Hawk Point, Missouri, was sentenced to five to 20 years after pleading guilty to being an accessory to a felony. Officials said Martin wasn't present when Quigley was killed.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272