Omaha mom who had baby outside in 15-degree weather could face criminal charges

The woman then delivered the baby near 24th and P Streets and left the infant on the sidewalk, Kleine said.

Sheila Allee was sitting nearby in a parked vehicle with her boyfriend having coffee and a cigarette when someone told her a baby was just born outside, she told The World-Herald.

Allee went to look and found two women sitting among a pile of blankets with "a beautiful baby boy." Allee called 911 to report the birth and said the mother left the area before the ambulance arrived for a second time.

Kleine said witnesses came to cover and hold the baby.

Seven Omaha police officers arrived at the scene along with Omaha fire medics just after 10 a.m. and found the woman at the back of a house near 23rd and P Streets, according to a police report.

The woman and the baby were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center. As of midday Monday, both were still patients in the hospital, but officials did not release their current conditions.