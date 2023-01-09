Omaha mother charged in fentanyl death of 4-year-old son released from custody

An Omaha mother facing a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death after her 4-year-old son died by ingesting fentanyl has been released from custody.

Paris Hunt, a 21-year-old mother of two, found her son unresponsive on March 12 of last year. The boy had ingested half of what Hunt thought was a Percocet pill but actually was a counterfeit 30 milligram oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

At her first court appearance Monday, Hunt was ordered held on $75,000 bail. She paid 10%, or $7,500, and was released from the Douglas County Jail in the afternoon.

Hunt, who cooperated with police during the investigation, said she was buying the pills from a childhood friend to assist with wisdom tooth pain. She had taken half of the pill and left the other half in an empty prescription bottle on her bedside table.

By the time she realized the half was missing, the boy wasn't breathing. She called 911, hysterical, and he was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center with CPR in progress.

On March 16, Hunt's son was declared brain dead and was taken off life support. Fentanyl and norfentanyl, a fentanyl analog, were found in his blood. His cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

If convicted, Hunt faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for early February.