A 21-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced to seven decades in prison last week after pleading no contest to intentional child abuse resulting in death.
Antonea Cannon was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Friday to 70 to 72 years in prison after she was found guilty of killing her 5-year-old stepson, Jaylen Hearnes, last year. She will spend at least 35 years in prison before she is eligible for parole.
According to an arrest warrant, police were dispatched to a home near 57th and Manderson Streets on the afternoon of March 2, 2022, after Cannon called to report that Hearnes was not breathing and cold to the touch. She quickly called back to inform the 911 operator that she was on the way to a local hospital.
Rigor mortis had begun to set in by the time they arrived at the hospital, indicating that Hearnes had likely been dead for some time, court documents stated. Officers and hospital staff noted that he had several injuries on his body that were "consistent with severe child abuse."
Cannon interviewed with police at the hospital and provided her timeline of events. She said that she left Hearnes in the care of her 12-year-old sister until she left work at about 2:15 p.m.
When Cannon got home from work, she said, she put Hearnes in the car to go pick up her other two children from daycare. It was after picking up the other two children that Cannon said she realized Hearnes was cold to the touch.
In subsequent interviews, the 12-year-old denied babysitting Hearnes and said she had last seen him alive the day prior to his death. The affidavit says that Cannon stopped cooperating with officers and asked for a lawyer after she was confronted with the discrepancies.
A search warrant was executed at the home that police were initially dispatched to. Inside, officers found what they believed was blood and blood splatter, as well as a splintered "striking instrument."
Prosecutors claim that Cannon beat Hearnes to or near-death and then left him in the car while she went to work. His cause of death was internal bleeding and abdominal hemorrhaging.
Cannon's two other children were removed from her care and taken into state custody.
