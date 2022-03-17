Omaha mother sentenced to prison in death of her 8-month-old son

One day after a checkup noted that 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia was healthy except for a fever of 102 and a cough, the boy was taken to the emergency room with seizures, multiple blood clots in his brain and head swelling. He died a few weeks later.

Doctors said the boy’s severe injuries, which included retinal hemorrhaging but no skull fractures, were caused by “a severe shaking episode.”

Mandy Watson De Garcia told Omaha police that she was the only person with the child in the couple of hours before a neighbor called 911 on Aug. 3, 2019. She maintains that the boy was standing on the carpeted floor at her home near 39th and Center Streets, holding on to the side of the couch, when he fell backward. After he struck his head, she said, Leovardo immediately began to cry.

Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock disagreed with that account. He found doctors’ determinations that the trauma was not accidental to be stronger.

Wheelock sentenced Watson De Garcia to 25 to 40 years in prison, meaning that, under state sentencing guidelines that generally cut sentences in half, she will spend at least 12½ years in custody. She must be released after 20 years, with credit for nearly a year already served in jail.

Wheelock said it was the most difficult case he had handled in his seven years as judge. He said he never had encountered such a child abuse case in his time as a judge, prosecutor or in private practice.

“This is gut-wrenching, to say the least. I will forever be impacted by this case and the loss of Leovardo,” Wheelock said. “Nobody wins today, unfortunately.”

Attorneys couldn’t have been further apart in their suggestions for a sentence. Watson De Garcia’s public defenders pushed for probation only or a prison sentence in the single digits. Prosecutors wanted a sentence closer to the maximum amount on the charge, 50 years.

Watson De Garcia, now 29, initially was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. In a plea deal in January, she pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a charge with a smaller range of potential years in prison.

Christine Mori, an assistant public defender, said Watson De Garcia would have taken the case to trial if not for her other child, who is a year old, in an effort to stay in the boy’s life. That boy has been deemed a ward of the state after prosecutors said Watson De Garcia and the boy’s father, who also is Leovardo’s father, were unfit to care for the child.

In her argument for a lenient sentence, Mori offered experts’ opinions on the “evolution of shaken baby science” and said a report that the child had a previous buildup of blood on the brain that was undiagnosed could have been caused by other medical conditions.

Wheelock said he was troubled by that injury and concluded that the child was previously abused.

Mori said she was angered when she watched police body camera footage that she said showed authorities quickly deeming Watson De Garcia as the only suspect despite the child having other caretakers. She said one Omaha police officer dismissed her distraught reaction as "crocodile tears."

"I think sometimes, although I believe in our system, I think that this is a point of failure, when we lack the humanity to see the person that is sitting in front of us and what is happening to them and what they're going through," Mori said.

Mori referenced two recent cases involving female caretakers — a La Vista mother who found her 1-month-old son dead after the woman had passed out from drinking and an Omaha woman who left her 4-month-old great-granddaughter unattended in the bathtub, resulting in the child's death by drowning. Both were sentenced to probation instead of prison time.

Prosecutor Kati Kilcoin said those cases were wildly different from Watson De Garcia's case because Watson De Garcia committed an intentional violent act while the other women were neglectful while the children were in their care.

After Watson De Garcia said her baby fell, she swaddled him and called her mother instead of 911. She ran to the house of a neighbor, who did call paramedics, as Leovardo began to seize. Watson De Garcia filmed the seizures.

The boy had to undergo a craniotomy, but his head had swollen so much that the part of the skull that was removed in the procedure could not be reattached. He was taken off life support and died about three weeks later.

Doctors advised that the boy's injuries were not consistent with his mother's story, Kilcoin said.

Watson De Garcia cried throughout the hearing and bowed her head into her hands when Wheelock said she was not a candidate for probation.

"Leo did not live past eight months and 26 days. He will never have a full life," Kilcoin said. "He's not alive to take his first steps. He's the victim in this case, and he was robbed of his full potential for life."

