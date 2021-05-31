 Skip to main content
Omaha motorcyclist crashes while fleeing Iowa authorities
Omaha motorcyclist crashes while fleeing Iowa authorities

A 22-year-old Omaha motorcyclist was injured Monday afternoon when he lost control of his bike while fleeing authorities in Iowa.

The report from the Iowa State Patrol indicated that the man lost control on a curve on County Road L20 near rural road G16. The crash occurred about 5 p.m.

He was driving a Yamaha YZF-R6.

Missouri Valley medical responders helped transport the man to an Omaha hospital, according to the report. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

