Omaha North High student arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday near Omaha North High School on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds. 

Omaha police say they were called to North, 4410 N. 36th St., after 12:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an armed student who fled from the school. The student was caught shortly after police arrived and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. 

According to an email that North administrators sent to staff and families, two students were involved in an altercation before staff and the school resource officer stepped in. It was at this point, according to the email, that the armed student fled.

The school resource officer helped guide uniform patrol officers to where the boy was, and he was taken into custody. 

"We take these matters very seriously," Principal Collette Nero said in the email. "We are working with our District Safety Office, law enforcement partners and our on-site security team to ensure the safety of our school environment."

