Omaha officer injured while arresting woman with BB gun, police say
Police arrested a woman who appeared to be waving a gun at passing cars in a convenience store parking lot Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of an armed person in the parking lot of the Mega Saver near the intersection of California Street and Saddle Creek Road around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Phil Anson, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.

Officers were able to arrest the woman, who was armed with a BB gun, Anson said. The woman and an officer were both transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries.

Both the woman and officer fell and hit a fire hydrant while the woman was being arrested, Anson said. 

This is a developing story. Check Omaha.com later for updates.

