Omaha police: 32-year-old man killed himself after firing shot at officers
Omaha police say a man in the Elkhorn area died Wednesday night after firing one shot at officers before turning the gun on himself.

Thomas Headley, 32, collapsed to the ground near the garages of his apartment complex after officers heard a second shot, officials said Thursday. Despite officers' attempts at CPR, Headley was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers were called to the Elk Hills Apartments at 2223 Main St. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic disturbance, a police spokesman said. They were told that Headley was drunk and acting aggressively and had left the apartment wearing a tactical vest and armed with a rifle. Headley's wife also had told officers that her husband had a handgun, police said.

Officers found Headley near the garages on the north corner of the apartment complex and ordered him to drop the rifle. 

Headley did not, police said, and fired one round toward the officers, who ducked for cover. Headley then went behind the garage and fired a second shot, police said, taking his own life. 

No police officers discharged their weapons during the incident and no officers were injured, the OPD spokesman said. Body-worn camera footage supported officers' statements, OPD said.

The incident is being investigated by Omaha's officer-involved team with the aid of the Nebraska State Patrol. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Ballistics testing had not yet been completed Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Nebraska state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete.

