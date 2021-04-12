Omaha police and Capitol District businesses ready for volleyball crowds

The World-Herald requested a list of 911 calls in the Capitol District area from March 2020 to February 2021. Omaha police recorded 785 emergency calls or officer assignments coming from 10th to 13th Streets and Dodge to Davenport Streets in that time period. The most common calls were low-level incidents, including 94 disturbances and 67 wrong numbers.

"When you have more people and, of course, when you have alcohol, then there's always a potential for violence," Belcastro-Gonzalez said. "Our first priority is public safety. We also want the area to be thriving and people to know that they can come out. We don't want them to be fearful in that area."

Frank, the Capitol District's spokeswoman, said in a written statement that the district hires a security team made up of off-duty law enforcement officers and added additional security in the weeks after the incidents near 10th and Capitol.

"We are closely collaborating with our security company to make sure that we can keep our guests safe during the upcoming large events," she said in an email. "We have safely hosted thousands of people, including families of all ages, in our (outdoor) igloos over the past several months. ... We're taking every step we can to send a clear message that violence won't be tolerated here."