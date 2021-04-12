Omaha police and Capitol District businesses ready for volleyball crowds

Monday morning, the Omaha Police Department tweeted photos of Sgt. Kevin Vodicka atop Diesel the police horse in front of both the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.
"The OPD Mounted Unit is ready for the NCAA tourneys in Omaha!" the department said.
The OPD Mounted Unit is ready for the NCAA tourneys in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/Z2H4drzNUG— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 12, 2021
The downtown locations will host Division I college championships — volleyball, starting Wednesday, and baseball, in June — an about-face from abruptly canceled events one year ago. The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials also are planned for June at the CHI Health Center.
Police and officials at the Capitol District entertainment spot near the CHI Health Center are ramping up security as visitors arrive for the 11-day NCAA volleyball tournament, which will include 48 teams.
After a year of COVID-related restrictions, members of the public are eager to return to normal activities, and law enforcement and private security teams say they're ready to handle an increase in crowds.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said he was excited the volleyball tournament soon would begin in Omaha.
"It's obviously great that we're having sports and a great chance to show off Omaha and the wonderful facilities we have," he said during a Monday press conference.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he looks forward to crowds filling downtown venues again.
"Those are the interactions that we like to have with the public," he said. "We want to make sure they can get in and out of these events safely and with positive interactions with us throughout.
"Yes, it's a policing challenge, but it's also something we look forward to."
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, who oversees the southeast police precinct that covers downtown, said the department plans to use its mounted patrol unit as well as the bike patrol and patrol vehicles for traffic control.
Officers have a rapport with workers at businesses in the area, she said, including the Capitol District. They work together to address any issues that may arise.
"We try to do a collaborative approach," Belcastro-Gonzalez said. "We know that law enforcement efforts alone can't solve the problems."
At the end of February, violence broke out near Moe & Curly's Pub and outside the Capitol District, both near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Late on the night of Feb. 25, a man told police he had been assaulted by four other men outside Moe & Curly's when he confronted them about someone taking his jacket. He told police he was punched multiple times, knocked to the ground and kicked. Officers noted bruising to his face and said he told them he thought his ankle was broken.
A bartender told police she also had been assaulted by the same group of men when she tried to ban them for smoking marijuana inside and being disorderly.
Then, in the early-morning hours of Feb. 28, officers responded to the bar after Suaquel Hogan of Omaha was fatally struck by a vehicle and two other men were shot in their legs.
A manager at Moe & Curly's declined to comment and referred questions to Amanda Frank, the Capitol District's marketing and events director. The owner of Moe & Curly's was unavailable, the manager said.
Another shooting occurred in the area in June after a fistfight that started inside the Epoca Cantina led to one man fatally shooting Jose Santos Parra Juarez, his former wife's boyfriend, near 12th and Davenport Streets. An off-duty Bellevue police officer working security in the area then shot the alleged shooter, who was arrested.
The World-Herald requested a list of 911 calls in the Capitol District area from March 2020 to February 2021. Omaha police recorded 785 emergency calls or officer assignments coming from 10th to 13th Streets and Dodge to Davenport Streets in that time period. The most common calls were low-level incidents, including 94 disturbances and 67 wrong numbers.
"When you have more people and, of course, when you have alcohol, then there's always a potential for violence," Belcastro-Gonzalez said. "Our first priority is public safety. We also want the area to be thriving and people to know that they can come out. We don't want them to be fearful in that area."
Frank, the Capitol District's spokeswoman, said in a written statement that the district hires a security team made up of off-duty law enforcement officers and added additional security in the weeks after the incidents near 10th and Capitol.
"We are closely collaborating with our security company to make sure that we can keep our guests safe during the upcoming large events," she said in an email. "We have safely hosted thousands of people, including families of all ages, in our (outdoor) igloos over the past several months. ... We're taking every step we can to send a clear message that violence won't be tolerated here."
No major issues have been reported in the area in March or the first part of April leading up to the tournament, according to police reports.
Foot traffic to the district has increased since the NCAA basketball tournament paired with warmer-than-normal weather last month, Frank said, noting that people went to watch games on the big screen in the Capitol District plaza.
"Our restaurants have seen a big increase in traffic, too. Some even had wait times this past weekend," she said. "The Capitol District is ready for the crowds."
Frank said members of the 16 volleyball teams that advance to weekend play will be at the Capitol District plaza Friday and Saturday for private gatherings at which they will play outdoor games, eat food, hang out at the igloos and play virtual reality games.
In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the volleyball tournament is closed to outside fans other than family until the regional finals, which begin Monday. For the regional finals, semifinals and championship, fans will be distanced inside the arena, and fan numbers will be capped at 25% of full capacity — about 4,000 people.
The venue's clear-bag policy, which has been in effect for more than three years, will be in place, and fans will go through a metal detector to get into the arena, said Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, which oversees CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.
Engdahl said that while the arena has hosted the state wrestling championships and Disney on Ice performances, having the entire NCAA volleyball tournament in Omaha is significant.
"It's generally wonderful to see the building bustle again," she said. "I think we're really excited to be able to host something special and to have some of the best athletes in the country walk through our doors."
It's unclear when crowds again will be at full capacity — the College World Series is expected to allow at least 25% capacity, but some predict that could increase to 50%. The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will sell ticket pods of two, four and six up to 50% of CHI Health Center's arena space.
Schmaderer said police have handled large crowds before, and they will be ready when the crowds return.
"We will go back to our normal policing aspects when that does take place. And quite frankly, that'll be a good feeling," Schmaderer said. "Because it's those events that make Omaha a really vibrant place."
World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.
