 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection with March slaying
0 comments

Omaha police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection with March slaying

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Omaha police Friday in connection with a March homicide.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of Larry D. Thompson, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. The juvenile was not identified by police.

Thompson, 59, was fatally shot near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street just after 8 p.m. on March 12.

The teen was booked into Douglas County Youth Center.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert