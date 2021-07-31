Omaha police arrest 16-year-old for suspected role in July slaying

A second 16-year-old is in custody for his alleged role in the slaying of Travell Mountain in Omaha's Levi Carter Park in early July.

The teen was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center Friday after his arrest on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony in connection with the fatal shooting.

The teen's identity is being withheld pending a prosecutor's decision of whether to charge him as an adult or juvenile, according to Officer Joe Nickerson, an Omaha police spokesman.

Officers arrested the Omaha teen without incident Friday, one day after a judge issued a warrant, Nickerson said.

He is the second suspect in custody for reasons related to the July 3 shooting that killed Mountain, 18.

On July 8, 16-year-old Marion Harris turned himself into law enforcement just hours after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Omaha police officers initially responded to Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m. July 3 to investigate a reported shooting.

They found Mountain suffering from critical injuries. He later died at Nebraska Medical Center.

