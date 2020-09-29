Omaha police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of shooting two people

A 19-year-old man suspected of shooting two people in Hanscom Park earlier this month was arrested Tuesday by Omaha police.

The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon, police said in a press release.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the midtown Omaha park shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and found evidence of a shooting.

Herlin Mejia-Dimayuga, 24, and Luis Mejia, 19, were taken by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

