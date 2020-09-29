Omaha police arrest 19-year-old man on suspicion of shooting two people

A 19-year-old man suspected of shooting two people in Hanscom Park earlier this month was arrested Tuesday by Omaha police.
The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon, police said in a press release.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the midtown Omaha park shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and found evidence of a shooting.
Herlin Mejia-Dimayuga, 24, and Luis Mejia, 19, were taken by private vehicle to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Our best staff images of September 2020
Football Sunset
Jump
Meal Time
Campaign
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.