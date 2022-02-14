Omaha police arrest 26-year-old man in connection with July homicide

Omaha police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the July fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman.
Davelle Giles, of Omaha, was booked into Douglas County Jail on Monday morning after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with second-degree murder and firearm use.
Authorities said Jazsmine Washington was shot multiple times in a parking lot near 24th and Grant Streets about 3:20 a.m. on July 4. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.
Four others were wounded by gunfire at the same location, but none of their injuries was life-threatening.
Giles was sentenced on Feb. 4 to four years' probation on a felony charge of possession of a defaced firearm stemming from a July 20 incident.
Washington was the city's 18th homicide of last year. The city recorded 32 homicides in 2021.
