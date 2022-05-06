Omaha police arrest 71-year-old man accused in sexual assaults

Omaha police have arrested a 71-year-old Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting a girl 19 years ago and another within the last year.

Hector Velazquez has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with alleged assaults from nearly two decades ago. He also has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with alleged assaults within the last year.

Investigators think more people may have been victimized "due to the time lapse in cases," OPD said.

In late April, Velazquez was charged in a warrant. He turned himself in to authorities Sunday. He was ordered to be held in jail on $400,000 bail, meaning he would have to pay 10%, or $40,000, to be released.

In January, an Omaha mother told police that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Velazquez is listed on the police report as a suspect.

As detectives investigated, they found that Velazquez was a suspect in a sexual assault case reported in 2003, but charges never were filed, OPD said.

According to a police report, a then-10-year-old girl said that for years, her father's friend had digitally penetrated her at her home when they were alone.

In the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred sometime in 2001 up until mid-2003, meaning the girl could have been as young as 7 when the assaults began. Velazquez would have been at least 50 years old.

Omaha police said people who think they may have been victimized should call the Omaha police call center at 402-444-4877. Parents or guardians who think their child has been abused can call 911 or the child abuse hotline at 800-652-1999.

