Omaha police arrest Blair man who was wanted in slaying of woman
Omaha police arrest Blair man who was wanted in slaying of woman

A 28-year-old Blair man charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder in Omaha was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail. 

boone_brandon

Boone

Brandon J. Boone is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Nau, 29, on Sunday near 83rd and Miami Streets. Boone was found near 16th Street and Willis Avenue, which is south of Lake Street, and arrested without incident, an Omaha police spokesman said. 

Boone also is charged in the warrant with use of a firearm to commit a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 

Officers went to an apartment building near 83rd and Miami just before 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found Nau, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Boone and Nau shared the same home address in Blair, according to police and court records. Police said that according to one of Nau’s relatives, the two had been in a previous romantic relationship but were not currently together.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

