Omaha police arrest brothers in connection with fatal shooting at Westroads Mall

Omaha police have arrested two brothers in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting at the Westroads Mall.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, both of Omaha, have been arrested in connection with the death of Trequez Swift, 21, Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said Sunday. The two are identified as brothers in a petition for a protection order filed by their mother in Douglas County Court.

The younger brother has been charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was arrested on suspicion of being being an accessory to a felony.

Police said the shooting happened about noon near J.C. Penney and appeared to be a targeted attack. Swift died from his wounds after he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Ja'Keya Veland, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.

Terrified shoppers and fleet of emergency vehicles were reminiscent of the scene at the mall on March 12, when Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting from J.C. Penney. Wittstruck survived the shooting and returned home to recuperate five days later.