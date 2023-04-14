Three men and one woman were arrested and taken to Douglas County Jail early Friday morning in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man in Omaha last month.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jacob Thornley, 39-year-old Justin Thornley, 26-year-old Braden Bongers and 37-year-old Christina Thornley were arrested by the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit Thursday. The arrests came after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found a body in the ditch along Southwest 128th Street about a half-mile south of Nebraska Highway 33 Tuesday morning. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the body as Gary Lew and informed Omaha Police.

Nicholas Andrews, a lieutenant with OPD’s Homicide Unit, said Lew died in Omaha sometime in March. Andrews added police have identified a crime scene at Lew’s home at 15318 Douglas Circle in west Omaha. His death marks first homicide in Omaha this year and the first since Nov. 30, 2022.

Andrews said Lew was not previously reported missing. An autopsy is being conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

Police arrested the three individuals and 37-year-old Christina Thornley in connection with Lew’s death.

Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Bongers were each arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder. In addition to the murder charges, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley arrested for suspicion of tampering with evidence and concealing a body. They are being held on $5,000 bonds, according to the jail’s website. No bond amount was listed for Bongers.

Christina Thornley was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, tampering with evidence and concealing a body. She is not listed as an inmate on the jail’s website.