Omaha police arrest man accused of lewd conduct around youths

Omaha police on Monday arrested a man they say had been following students at schools in South Omaha, performing lewd acts in front of the youths and at one point grabbing the arm of a girl.

Thursday, police said, students told school resource officers "at multiple schools" about suspicious activity involving a man driving a silver car with in-transit license plates.

Monday, officers who were near 20th and Q Streets spotted a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Police said the driver stopped the car several times and tried to talk with pedestrians.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and talked with the 20-year-old man who was driving. They determined he had been involved in the incidents that had been reported. He was cited on suspicion of lewd conduct.

Investigators think the man may have been involved in other incidents that have not yet been reported to police. Officers ask that people who think they witnessed an incident or approached by the man file a report by calling 402-444-4877.

