Omaha police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing

Omaha police arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon near South 26th and Saint Mary's Avenues.
Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a call stating that a man had been injured in an assault, according to a news release. Personnel with the Omaha Fire Department told officers that the man had been stabbed.
The stabbing victim, 40-year-old Dontae Berry, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to the release.
A police official at the scene Friday said a witness saw a vehicle flee the area after the stabbing.
Patrol officers saw a vehicle matching the description around 3:40 p.m. near North 30th Street and Ames Avenue, and a pursuit ensued, according to the news release. The chase ended near North 30th and Parker Streets.
Police detained and interviewed the vehicle's occupants.
They arrested one of the men, 62-year-old Gooden Townsell, on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.