Omaha police arrest man in slaying of 20-year-old woman

Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old Karly Wood in November.

Imhotep Davis, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wood at a party Nov. 13 near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. At least seven other people, including Davis, were injured when shots were fired around 4 a.m.

Davis also was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. He previously was arrested on suspicion of gun possession on school property, tampering with evidence related to this investigation and gun possession by prohibited person.

Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, has been charged with accessory to a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds in connection with the shooting, and Kiwan Dampeer, 25, faces four firearm-related charges. Dampeer is accused of firing the shots.

Lampkin-Davis also was among those who were injured at the party.

Dampeer has been charged with four felonies: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm at an occupied building, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm on school grounds.

According to an arrest affidavit for Dampeer, officers were called to 33rd Street and Ames Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 13 to investigate reports of a shooting.

Wood was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives subpoenaed video footage from the school after multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, the video showed a man pointing a handgun at the building as he stood in the parking lot.

Upon reviewing the video, a detective recognized the man as Dampeer. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop Wednesday and was ordered held on $750,000 bail.