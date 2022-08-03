Omaha police arrest man on suspicion of first-degree murder

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder a month after a woman was found dead in northwest Omaha, according to a statement from the police department.
Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Rita Hash, police said.
Hash was found dead in her apartment near Maple Street and Maplewood Boulevard on July 3, police said, and detectives had noted possible suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
