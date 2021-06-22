Omaha police arrest man sought in bank robbery

A 30-year-old Omaha man sought by police in connection with a bank robbery near 132nd Street and West Maple Road was arrested Monday night without incident.

Demetrion A. Washington III was arrested on suspicion of robbery and felony shoplifting, a police spokesman said Tuesday. He was taken into custody in the area of 58th Street and Fowler Avenue about 8 p.m., the spokesman said.

Police had asked for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed the US Bank at 3910 N. 132nd St. shortly before 10 a.m. on June 12. The Omaha police released photos of a man in a white T-shirt and baseball cap thought to have committed the robbery.

Omaha Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a bank robbery. The police spokesman said it was not immediately clear whether a Crime Stoppers tip led to Washington's arrest.

Douglas County District Court records show Washington is awaiting sentencing for felony theft over $5,000 after pleading no contest to an incident that occurred in December. He is scheduled to be sentenced for that charge on Sept. 1.

