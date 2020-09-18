Omaha police arrest man suspected in auto thefts, find $80,000 in stolen tools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auto theft detectives with the Omaha Police Department arrested a man suspected of multiple auto thefts.

After investigating the theft of vehicles from a Motel 6 near 108th and L Streets, detectives arrested multiple suspects and discovered a cache of stolen property.

They also identified a 31-year-old man who was wanted on several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to a press release from police.

On Aug. 20, a search of two motel rooms tied to the man resulted in the discovery of more than $80,000 worth of stolen tools, multiple fictitious financial transaction devices and identification, an additional stolen vehicle, collectibles, backpacks, a rifle and family memorabilia, police said.

Police returned more than $30,000 in stolen tools to one victim, and more than $10,000 in stolen tools to another.

The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Aug. 20 on suspicion of shoplifting, theft and forgery and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.