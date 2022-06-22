Omaha police arrest man with loaded gun near College World Series

Omaha police officers said they arrested a man with a loaded gun near the College World Series Wednesday morning.
After receiving a call about an armed party near North 13th and Mike Fahey Streets around 10:30 a.m., officers found 35-year-old William Poland, who was armed with an unregistered gun, according to police.
Poland, who did not have a concealed carry permit, was arrested on suspicion of concealed carry without a permit and possession of an unregistered firearm, police said.
Luna Stephens
