Omaha police arrest second 13-year-old boy suspected of killing teen

Omaha police have arrested a second 13-year-old boy on suspicion of killing another teen in September.

Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.

The boy arrested Tuesday also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm.

Neither 13-year-old boy has yet been charged.

Neither can be charged as an adult because of a 2014 state law that restricts prosecutors from trying anyone under 14 as an adult.

That means they will be tried in juvenile court, which has jurisdiction over youths until they turn 19.

Rodriguez, an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School, was found with a gunshot wound near 29th and Shirley Streets after a report of gunshots at 1901 Park Ave. just after 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28. He died after he was taken to the hospital.