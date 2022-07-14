 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha police arrest second suspect in connection with fatal shooting outside Westroads

Omaha police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September. 

Izayah Mapp, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with a shooting that left one teen dead and another wounded, according to police.

The other suspect, J'Maun Haynie, 20, was arrested on Sept. 30 with identical charges. 

Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 and found that Franco Vasquez, 18, had been fatally shot, according to police. Haley Grim, 18, was also shot but survived her injuries.

In November, a prosecutor testified in court that on the night of the shooting, Haynie and another man got into the backseat of the car Vasquez and Grim were in to carry out a marijuana deal. The two men then showed guns, and Vasquez and Grim attempted to flee, the prosecutor said. Haynie and his accomplice then fired their guns, killing Vasquez and wounding Grin, according to the prosecutor. 

