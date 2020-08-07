Omaha police arrest three teenagers in connection with Monday slaying

Three arrests have been made in a Monday homicide, Omaha police said Friday.

Dalon Sherman, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the shooting death of Bennie Cartwright, 36.

Cartwright was found dead by Omaha police just after 12:15 a.m. at a home near 28th Avenue and Bristol Street.

Officers had gone to the home to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Janaeco Richards on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, and 18-year-old Jordan Phillips was arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

