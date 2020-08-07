You are the owner of this article.
Omaha police arrest three teenagers in connection with Monday slaying
Omaha police arrest three teenagers in connection with Monday slaying

Three arrests have been made in a Monday homicide, Omaha police said Friday.

Dalon Sherman, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the shooting death of Bennie Cartwright, 36.

Cartwright was found dead by Omaha police just after 12:15 a.m. at a home near 28th Avenue and Bristol Street.

Officers had gone to the home to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Janaeco Richards on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, and 18-year-old Jordan Phillips was arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

