Three young males have been arrested and taken to the Douglas County Youth Center for their alleged involvement in a shooting and subsequent police chase through east Omaha Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release issued late Wednesday night, the Omaha Police Department said a 17-, 15- and 14-year-old were taken into custody after an incident that began as a crowd disturbance at 1227 S. 13th St. at 1:43 p.m. The disturbance reportedly elevated when officers heard gunshots, which then led to a police pursuit of a brown Kia SUV.

During the pursuit, police said the SUV struck a vehicle at 24th and Lake Streets. Soon after, four occupants fled from the vehicle near 34th and Lafayette Streets. Police arrested three of the individuals, but were unable to find the fourth person. Police said they recovered a handgun.

Around 2 p.m., a 16-year-old girl arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound that police said was allegedly incurred during the incident. Police said the girl arrived in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first degree felony assault involving a gun, shooting at an occupied dwelling, possessing a stolen firearm and minor in possession. The 17-year-old was arrested suspicion of multiple accusations including being an accessory to a felony, theft of over $10,000 and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.