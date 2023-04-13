Three young males have been arrested and taken to the Douglas County Youth Center for their alleged involvement in a shooting and subsequent police chase through east Omaha Wednesday afternoon.
In a press release issued late Wednesday night, the Omaha Police Department said a 17-, 15- and 14-year-old were taken into custody after an incident that began as a crowd disturbance at 1227 S. 13th St. at 1:43 p.m. The disturbance reportedly elevated when officers heard gunshots, which then led to a police pursuit of a brown Kia SUV.
During the pursuit, police said the SUV struck a vehicle at 24th and Lake Streets. Soon after, four occupants fled from the vehicle near 34th and Lafayette Streets. Police arrested three of the individuals, but were unable to find the fourth person. Police said they recovered a handgun.
Around 2 p.m., a 16-year-old girl arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound that police said was allegedly incurred during the incident. Police said the girl arrived in critical condition but is expected to survive.
People are also reading…
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first degree felony assault involving a gun, shooting at an occupied dwelling, possessing a stolen firearm and minor in possession. The 17-year-old was arrested suspicion of multiple accusations including being an accessory to a felony, theft of over $10,000 and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Omaha police are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery in South Omaha Thursday afternoon.
The Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at an apartment complex has been found incompetent for trial.
The 18-year-old male driver was taken into York County Jail on suspicion of theft, kidnapping, violation of a protection order against one of the children and other alleged offenses.
A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a former Wahoo police officer who had faced two charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
New Jersey cold case went from accidental death to suspected homicide | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the first chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison last month after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.
A Hastings teenager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of making terroristic threats after he allegedly made threats to students at Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield.
An Omaha man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.
A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper already serving a prison sentence for sexual assault of child in Sarpy County received additional jail time Monday in Scotts Bluff County for possession of child pornography and child enticement.
A Seward County deputy sheriff arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop revealed the man was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities in connection with a man's death.
Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
Lincoln police on Monday identified the Lincoln man who was killed in a shooting Friday night. Police say dozens of teens were a house party where he was killed.
A Tecumseh, Nebraska woman charged with felony motor vehicle homicide is asking a Johnson County judge to reduce her $250,000 bail.
A 40-year-old man is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a woman and then allegedly fondling himself inside a restaurant in Omaha’s Blackstone neighborhood.
A 29-year-old man was severely injured as a result of a reported assault involving a knife early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.
A week after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, police have arrested another teenager in Michigan in connection with his death, according to authorities.
The 18-year-old is currently in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon.
An 55-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.