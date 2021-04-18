Omaha police arrest two men after chase, say one shot at officers

Omaha police chased down and arrested a man they suspect of firing on officers early Sunday morning.

According to a police press release:

The incident began at 1:20 a.m. Sunday when an Omaha police helicopter and a gang unit vehicle responded to reports of shots fired. The helicopter spotted a suspicious silver sedan circling the area. The gang unit officers located the sedan at 26th and Parker Streets and began to follow it. As they did so, two passengers leaned out and fired at their vehicle. No officers were injured. (It's not clear from the police press release whether the officers were in an unmarked car or a police cruiser.)

The helicopter and other police officers pursued the vehicle as it fled. Near 34th and Spaulding Streets, three people bailed out of the car, and the driver sped away. Officers caught two men but not the third, nor the car.

D'Tavionte White-Perry, 19, was booked on suspicion of several charges, including assault on an officer, use of a gun by a prohibited person and firing a gun from a vehicle. Another 19-year-old man was booked on suspicion of obstructing an officer and criminal mischief.