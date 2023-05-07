Omaha police took a woman into custody early Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in the Capitol District.

Gom Gout, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 1 a.m. near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, a police spokesman said. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition where he died.

A woman walking in the downtown area was taken into custody a short time later, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was located after a physical description was broadcast to officers.

The woman was taken to Omaha Police Headquarters to be interviewed. The Douglas County Attorney's Office will determine if charges are warranted.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information.