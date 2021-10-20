Omaha police captain says 10 gunshots detected in area of 18-year-old's slaying

Omaha police continue to investigate a shooting near 39th and Pratt Streets that fatally wounded an 18-year-old.
KorVanta Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress, a police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers were called to 39th and Pratt after a ShotSpotter gunshot-activation alert went out at 8:10 p.m. Monday.
Pratt is halfway between Maple Street and Ames Avenue.
Hill was found down on the sidewalk. He was the eighth teen to be slain in Omaha in 2021.
Wednesday, Omaha Police Capt. Keith Williamson of the northeast precinct said at a meeting of the Omaha 360 community group that ShotSpotter detected 10 gunshots.
Williamson said the slaying, the city's 25th of the year, was the first homicide inside northeast precinct boundaries since 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington was fatally shot July 4 near 24th and Grant Streets. The northeast precinct roughly covers areas north of Dodge Street and east of 42nd Street.
Hill last was enrolled at Omaha Burke High School during the summer of 2020, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information about what happened may contact the Omaha police homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
