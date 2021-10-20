Omaha police captain says 10 gunshots detected in area of 18-year-old's slaying

Omaha police continue to investigate a shooting near 39th and Pratt Streets that fatally wounded an 18-year-old.

KorVanta Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress, a police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers were called to 39th and Pratt after a ShotSpotter gunshot-activation alert went out at 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Pratt is halfway between Maple Street and Ames Avenue.

Hill was found down on the sidewalk. He was the eighth teen to be slain in Omaha in 2021.

Wednesday, Omaha Police Capt. Keith Williamson of the northeast precinct said at a meeting of the Omaha 360 community group that ShotSpotter detected 10 gunshots.