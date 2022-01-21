Omaha police captain who sued city for discrimination is placed on leave

Schmaderer declined to respond to White's comments, saying it was a pending internal investigation.

Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, the union that represents officers of the rank of captain and lower, confirmed that Belcastro-Gonzalez was a member of the union. But he declined to comment further, he said, because it involves an internal investigation.

In a press release issued Jan. 11, the same day that OPD announced his retirement, Gonzalez said he was retiring to focus on his campaign for Douglas County sheriff.

Gonzalez, who has served in OPD for 27 years, is the most veteran deputy chief — promoted in 2012. Before that, he worked in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for two years.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the community I love so much over the past 29 years," he said in a statement. "I'm taking the next step by running for Douglas County Sheriff because I know that I have the right experience and best ideas for the job."