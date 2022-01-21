Omaha police captain who sued city for discrimination is placed on leave

An Omaha police captain who had filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, who oversees the southeast precinct, was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday.
The decision by Chief Todd Schmaderer came about a week after the Omaha Police Department announced the retirement of Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, effective Jan. 26. Gonzalez is married to Belcastro-Gonzalez.
Schmaderer declined to comment on either matter, saying only that he considers "both to be personnel matters and cannot discuss."
Lt. Neal Bonacci, a department spokesman, said in a statement, "Chief Schmaderer in conjunction with the city's legal department agree the violations are serious enough to necessitate said investigation."
Schmaderer and Bonacci declined to specify what the alleged violations were.
Belcastro-Gonzalez has been with OPD for nearly 28 years. For more than a decade, she has served as the captain of the southeast precinct, which roughly includes areas west of 42nd Street and south of Dodge and Douglas Streets but also the north downtown area.
Belcastro-Gonzalez referred a reporter's questions to her attorney in the discrimination lawsuit, Tom White.
In December, Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha and Schmaderer, alleging she was retaliated and discriminated against for reporting sexual harassment in 2010 against an officer who later became a deputy chief.
Depositions in that case involving several city officials, including Schmaderer, Belcastro-Gonzalez, Gonzalez and other deputy chiefs were conducted in October and November, court records show. In early December, U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis scheduled trial for late July.
White said that because depositions were just completed, the timing of his client being placed on leave is "suspect."
"The litigation had made substantial progress. These actions by the city are very grave and deeply concerning," White said. "The underlying case is one of retaliation and names the current administration and chief of police. Actions taken at this juncture ... our concern is that it's additional retaliation."
White also declined to talk about the allegations against Belcastro-Gonzalez.
Schmaderer declined to respond to White's comments, saying it was a pending internal investigation.
Tony Conner, the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, the union that represents officers of the rank of captain and lower, confirmed that Belcastro-Gonzalez was a member of the union. But he declined to comment further, he said, because it involves an internal investigation.
In a press release issued Jan. 11, the same day that OPD announced his retirement, Gonzalez said he was retiring to focus on his campaign for Douglas County sheriff.
Gonzalez, who has served in OPD for 27 years, is the most veteran deputy chief — promoted in 2012. Before that, he worked in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for two years.
"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the community I love so much over the past 29 years," he said in a statement. "I'm taking the next step by running for Douglas County Sheriff because I know that I have the right experience and best ideas for the job."
Gonzalez is running as a Democrat against Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson, the second-in-command at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On the other side of the ticket is Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson, who has been with OPD for nearly 25 years and is running as a Republican.
Schmaderer publicly endorsed Hanson this summer.
