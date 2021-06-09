Omaha police chief calls fatal shooting of 14-year-old 'retaliatory'

Williamson said he has seen a spike in shootings in which multiple gunshots were fired.

"I've noticed a lot of these 20- to 30-round calls, more so than I have in the previous summers," said Williamson, who has been with the department for about 21 years.

Omaha Police Capt. Mark Matuza, who oversees the northwest precinct, said authorities are "seeing a little bit more gang activity." He also said that younger kids have been involved in recent carjackings and shootings.

Williamson said officers who responded to the latest homicides provided medical aid to all three victims. The experience, he said, is traumatic for officers as well as the victims' families.

"It's important to remember that these are actually people, the families are victims of this, they're traumatized by the violence," he said. "(Officers) are human — they don't like to see somebody else suffer."

Schmaderer, Williamson and Matuza spoke at the weekly gathering of Omaha 360, meetings that have been held virtually for the last several months because of the pandemic. More than 100 people participated in the nearly 90-minute call, which also included at least three deputy Omaha police chiefs and several other officers.