Omaha police chief says officer's fatal shooting of man during traffic stop was justified

Sixty-seven seconds.
That was the length of time from the beginning of Thursday night’s traffic stop at 27th and Harrison Streets until an Omaha police officer fatally shot 35-year-old Kenneth Jones.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer announced that he and his command staff agreed that Officer Dan Faulkner's use of deadly force was in accordance with department policy.
Schmaderer added that such force was necessary to protect Faulkner, 29, and Officer Richard Martier, 31, because Jones was reaching for and ultimately held a gun in his hand.
Schmaderer said footage from Faulkner’s body-worn camera showed “one of the most noncompliant situations that I have seen.”
The officers had stopped the car in which Jones was a passenger because the car stopped, moved forward a few feet, stopped and then moved forward again. Both officers thought the driver might be impaired, officials said.
Police said that four people were in the car and that everyone except Jones complied by putting their hands outside the car windows.
Faulkner and Martier repeatedly told Jones to “Stop reaching,” “Open the door,” and versions of “Show me your hands.” Jones never complied, Schmaderer said.
Martier used his flashlight to break the car window to get the door open.
When the two officers were able to pull Jones out of the car, Schmaderer said, Faulkner struggled with Jones and ran his hand down Jones' arm into his pants, where Jones' hand was on the gun. Faulkner touched metal and knew it was a gun, Schmaderer said — Faulkner even had his hand on the trigger guard and felt Jones’ hand there, too.
After realizing Jones had a gun, Schmaderer said, Faulkner pushed Jones away to put distance between himself and Jones, a move that the chief said follows department training. Then Faulkner saw Jones raise his right elbow and look over to his left, where Martier was standing. Faulkner fired four shots, Schmaderer said, thinking that Jones was going to shoot at Martier.
Jones was struck three times and fell to the ground. A loaded Springfield .45 handgun was found underneath Jones after officers performed CPR on him.
Schmaderer released seven still photos obtained from Faulkner’s body camera that mapped out the brief interaction. He said he wasn't releasing body-camera footage yet because a grand jury still must review the deadly shooting, as is required under state law.
“I realize that we’re talking about an incident that we all wish didn’t happen,” Schmaderer said. “But it did, and we have to address those."
