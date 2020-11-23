Omaha police chief says officer's fatal shooting of man during traffic stop was justified

Martier used his flashlight to break the car window to get the door open.

When the two officers were able to pull Jones out of the car, Schmaderer said, Faulkner struggled with Jones and ran his hand down Jones' arm into his pants, where Jones' hand was on the gun. Faulkner touched metal and knew it was a gun, Schmaderer said — Faulkner even had his hand on the trigger guard and felt Jones’ hand there, too.

After realizing Jones had a gun, Schmaderer said, Faulkner pushed Jones away to put distance between himself and Jones, a move that the chief said follows department training. Then Faulkner saw Jones raise his right elbow and look over to his left, where Martier was standing. Faulkner fired four shots, Schmaderer said, thinking that Jones was going to shoot at Martier.

Jones was struck three times and fell to the ground. A loaded Springfield .45 handgun was found underneath Jones after officers performed CPR on him.

Schmaderer released seven still photos obtained from Faulkner’s body camera that mapped out the brief interaction. He said he wasn't releasing body-camera footage yet because a grand jury still must review the deadly shooting, as is required under state law.