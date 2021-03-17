Omaha police chief to retire within next 5 years, will get pension of nearly $15,000 per month

Employees who are in the DROP program are not eligible for promotion, tuition reimbursement or longevity pay. But at the end of an employee's DROP period, he or she will get a lump sum of pension benefits that had been accrued during the DROP time — essentially earning a monthly pension while working but receiving it at a later date.

Then, once they retire, employees would receive their pension on a monthly basis.

The city says having the DROP program has helped the pension fund, which is currently 54½% funded and on pace to be fully funded within 25 years. It was 38% funded in 2009.

In a press release announcing Schmaderer's decision, Mayor Jean Stothert said the DROP program benefits the city by retaining experienced workers for up to five more years who would otherwise retire.

"I am pleased that Chief Schmaderer will continue to serve as our police chief," Stothert said in a statement. "He is a valued member of my team, an advisor and friend. He is a strong and respected leader in the police department and in our community."

