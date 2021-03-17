Omaha police chief to retire within next 5 years, will get pension of nearly $15,000 per month

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has announced his intention to retire within the next five years, city officials announced Wednesday.
Schmaderer, 49, became eligible to retire in February, when he completed 25 years with the Omaha Police Department.
Instead of retiring immediately, he will enter the Deferred Retirement Option Program, known as DROP, which freezes pension benefits for Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department employees.
Schmaderer will accrue $14,796.45 per month in pension benefits during the DROP program.
If he remained chief for five more years, Schmaderer would receive a lump sum of $887,787 when he leaves the DROP program in addition to his annual salary and then will receive nearly $15,000 per month in pension for life.
Schmaderer’s annual salary is $216,923, as of February.
Schmaderer has been chief of the largest law enforcement agency in the state since 2012. He is the second-longest-serving police chief in Omaha history.
DROP participants continue payroll contributions to the police and fire pension fund, but their pensions don't increase after they join the DROP program, the city said. Police officers allocate 15½% to 16½% of their income to the pension fund, depending on their rank. Police officers are not eligible to receive Social Security benefits, the city noted.
Employees who are in the DROP program are not eligible for promotion, tuition reimbursement or longevity pay. But at the end of an employee's DROP period, he or she will get a lump sum of pension benefits that had been accrued during the DROP time — essentially earning a monthly pension while working but receiving it at a later date.
Then, once they retire, employees would receive their pension on a monthly basis.
The city says having the DROP program has helped the pension fund, which is currently 54½% funded and on pace to be fully funded within 25 years. It was 38% funded in 2009.
In a press release announcing Schmaderer's decision, Mayor Jean Stothert said the DROP program benefits the city by retaining experienced workers for up to five more years who would otherwise retire.
"I am pleased that Chief Schmaderer will continue to serve as our police chief," Stothert said in a statement. "He is a valued member of my team, an advisor and friend. He is a strong and respected leader in the police department and in our community."
