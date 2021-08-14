 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha police collect more than 1,000 pounds of ammunition during amnesty event
0 comments

Omaha police collect more than 1,000 pounds of ammunition during amnesty event

The Omaha Police Department collected guns, ammunition and fireworks with no questions asked during an amnesty day event Saturday. 

The unwanted items were collected over a four-hour period at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43.

Police collected 39 handguns, 44 long guns and six pellet guns, according to a press release from the department. More than 1,000 pounds of ammunition, multiple containers of gunpowder and more than 400 pounds of fireworks also were turned in at the event.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert