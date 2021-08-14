Omaha police collect more than 1,000 pounds of ammunition during amnesty event

The Omaha Police Department collected guns, ammunition and fireworks with no questions asked during an amnesty day event Saturday.
The unwanted items were collected over a four-hour period at Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43.
Police collected 39 handguns, 44 long guns and six pellet guns, according to a press release from the department. More than 1,000 pounds of ammunition, multiple containers of gunpowder and more than 400 pounds of fireworks also were turned in at the event.
