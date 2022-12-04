Omaha police cut backlog in sexual assault kit testing, but no arrests have resulted yet

The Omaha Police Department has steadily reduced the backlog in processing sexual assault kits it has collected, including a sharp drop in the past year that cut the number about in half.

In November 2021, the number of sexual assault kits yet to be tested for DNA evidence stood at 886 but had fallen to 483 as of Monday, Nov. 28 — a 45% decrease.

Authorities have now been able to test the kits — which were collected before spring 2018 and never had been submitted to a lab — because of multimillion-dollar federal grants that allowed the Police Department to hire two part-time employees to work through that untested inventory. Sexual assault victim advocates and law enforcement officials had expected that cases would arise from the previously untested kits, granting justice to those victims.

But while Omaha police said testing those kits “furthered investigations,” the number of arrests that have originated from the results of the 1,204 previously untested sexual assault kits sits at zero.

Two cases could lead to charges but still are pending investigatory work, and a third viable case was halted when officials found out the suspect had died, said Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney. In addition, one kit is being used as evidence to bolster prosecution of another, unrelated sexual assault charge the defendant faces, something that’s now allowable under Nebraska law.

Meanwhile, the Police Department’s clearance rate of rapes and attempted rapes has declined in the years since a decadelong high of 71% in 2018. The clearance rate this year as of Oct. 31 stands at 43%.

Also troubling, said a former Omaha police captain of the child victim/sexual assault unit, is that the reported number of rapes and attempted rapes has decreased in recent years. That’s not likely an indication that the number of sexual assaults in the community is dropping, the former captain said, but a sign that victims may not feel comfortable reporting them.

Lt. Neal Bonacci, an Omaha police spokesman, said zero arrests arising from the test results “doesn’t look great,” but said several variables led to that. In some cases, kits didn’t have viable DNA or had only the victim’s DNA. One main hurdle needed in order to secure arrests, he said, has been victims’ willingness to move forward with prosecutions. Also, he said, sexual assault investigations take time.

Despite the lack of arrests, he said, positives have come from the testing initiative, including letting victims know that their kit has been tested, connecting them with community resources, entering the DNA results into nationwide databases and catching up with the backlog of untested kits.

“It’s disappointing that it’s zero arrests, but it’s not for a lack of trying on the investigative side,” he said. “This offers the opportunity to learn from this situation and this experience and to move forward in doing our due diligence to ensure justice for our victims.”

Bonacci also said that the Police Department took multiple sexual assault cases that resulted from the test results to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors chose not to file charges in those cases.

Beadle said she had hoped there would be more prosecutions from the previously untested kits, but attorneys have to make do with the evidence that is available. And in cases where a suspect is identified or said the act was consensual, she said, DNA evidence doesn’t matter, as prosecutors must prove that it was not consensual.

“We have an ethical obligation to only prosecute a case that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Beadle said. “It’s not just a ‘He said, she said,’ it’s the corroboration around it.”

Bonacci said the Police Department’s outcomes from the test results aren’t that different from other law enforcement agencies nationwide that have begun to test older, previously untested kits. Other agencies, he said, also are seeing low arrest and conviction rates.

In 2018, about three out of every four sexual assault kits at the Omaha Police Department had not been tested for DNA. Those kits dated back as far as 1998, but had mostly been collected between 2005 and 2018, officials said then. All of the untested kits involved adult victims.

The kits are collected by medical professionals at hospitals, who swab various parts of the body to collect potential DNA left by a perpetrator via hair, skin cells, semen or other bodily fluids. Anyone can request to have a sexual assault evidence kit taken, and it can be done anonymously.

Some of the kits had never been sent to a lab because of the idea that testing the kits wasn’t needed in cases where the suspect had already been identified or where questions lingered about consent. Testing also is expensive, and testing was prioritized based on various factors, such as whether victims could be reached by investigators.

Tia Manning, the Freedom From Violence project manager at the Women’s Fund of Omaha, which is a community partner involved in the grant initiative, said it’s important that every sexual assault kit be tested.

“These kits represent real people in our community with real cases and should be processed fully,” she said. “Every untested kit deserves to be tested.”

To test the backlog, Omaha police received a $1.9 million grant in 2018 and another $966,000 in 2020 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Research has shown that despite the cost of testing, the public can gain financial and safety benefits through the timely testing of the kits. According to a 2018 study of roughly 1,000 of Kentucky’s previously untested sexual assault kits, researchers determined that 87 offenders were convicted of crimes that occurred after the kits had been collected but had not been tested. Also, the tangible and intangible costs of the various crimes of 57 convicted offenders who matched DNA profiles in sexual assault kits amounted to $25 million.

The Women’s Center for Advancement in Omaha, which provides help to domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims, also was a part of the grant initiative and created a website called “Check My Kit.” On the site, people could learn more and ask about the status of their kits collected before 2018, which are the ones included in the grant.

Because of the grant, Omaha police hired two part-time employees who document the kits that had been collected before spring 2018. Another part-time employee funded by another grant handles the kits taken from 2018 to now.

The workers take them to the Nebraska State Patrol lab for testing and enter the data into federal databases, which could connect the perpetrator to other crimes, Bonacci said.

Some of the previously untested kits were connected to serial offenders (felons in Nebraska are required to give their DNA after being sentenced), but Bonacci didn’t have an exact number.

The 483 remaining untested kits consist of recent and pre-2018 collections that have yet to be tested, tests from victims who don’t want their kits tested and kits that have been filed anonymously. Because of those factors, the number never will reach zero, Bonacci said. But he estimated that next year, only a couple hundred untested kits may remain.

“(We want) the number as low as you can possibly get it and making sure that you’re testing all the kits that are active cases and prior cases, to further that investigation,” Bonacci said. “Not only does that benefit our department with clearances, but also the victims and doing our due diligence and making sure no one else is victimized.”

The grant also allowed the Police Department to hire three part-time retired officers to investigate the cases associated with the previously untested kits, conduct follow-up interviews and contact victims to inform them of the process.

Beadle said two prosecutors who were tapped to review the potential cases that stemmed from the kits had various problems with proving a charge based on the evidence. Some victims offered inconsistent statements that couldn’t be verified or couldn’t recall what had occurred. In one kit, a vaginal swab wasn’t completed, which prosecutors needed to prove penetration.

Other cases were hampered by the years since the assault occurred and the recent testing of it. In a case involving a rideshare company driver, investigators couldn’t get needed information because it had expired. And one victim was so distraught upon revisiting the case that officials felt they couldn’t proceed. Other cases lacked thorough police investigations, Beadle said, although attorneys have worked with police to address those issues.

“There’s potential when you’re doing these, it’s just that people have this idea that ‘Oh, there’s 1,000 kits, we’re going to test them and going to get rapists.’ It’s so misleading, because these cases were reviewed when they happened and a lot of them were declined just because they weren’t good cases,” Beadle said.

Overall, Beadle said, it’s still worth testing the backlog.

“We’d be remiss to not do those. It would be just out there and you just don’t know because you could get lucky and you could have a case come together,” she said. “I don’t think it’s prudent to have untested sex assault cases left lingering.”

Tracy Scherer, the director of programs at the WCA, said it’s important to test kits in a timely manner so that the victim is not re-traumatized years later. She said there are cases where victims will ask why they’re being contacted and why it took so long to do so.

According to Omaha police statistics, the number of reported rapes and attempted rapes has decreased since 2017, when the definition changed to be more inclusive and therefore resulted in a higher number of incidents classified under that category.

That year, 410 rapes or attempted rapes, defined as unwanted penetration, were reported to the department. As of Oct. 31, the figure is at 246. According to previous monthly averages, the year-end number might approach 300.

“I think on paper, we’re just hopeful that this crime isn’t occurring as often as it was,” Bonacci said. “We’re hopeful that we’re doing a good job of investigating these (cases) and these suspects are ultimately getting convicted of these crimes — and that’s hopefully a huge deterrent into why these crimes are going down.”

But victim advocates say that because rape is an intimate crime and perpetrators often aren’t held accountable, the crime frequently goes unreported.

According to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, about 30% of sexual assaults that occur are reported to police, only 50 of 1,000 sexual assaults lead to an arrest and just 25 of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.

Scherer, who retired this year from overseeing the Omaha Police Department’s child victim/sexual assault unit, said the drop in the number of reported rapes is concerning, not reassuring.

“We should be encouraged if the number is going up — that means victims are feeling that they can report it, that they will be believed, that something is done,” she said. “I do think it is alarming if the number is decreasing.”

Scherer said victims should know that they can report their sexual assault anonymously, have a kit collected and then decide how to proceed, as kits are preserved under state law for 20 years. No statute of limitations exists for first- and second-degree sexual assaults.

Anyone who is seeking resources related to sexual assault, intimate partner violence or trafficking should call WCA’s hotline at 402-345-7273.