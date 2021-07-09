 Skip to main content
Omaha Police Department adds a dozen veteran law enforcement officers
E53yd-5XMAELnVK

A dozen Nebraska-certified law enforcement officers were sworn in as Omaha police officers on Friday by Chief Todd Schmaderer.

 OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Twelve veteran law enforcement officers were sworn in Friday as Omaha police officers and will begin patrolling the streets on Sunday. 

The group started in the police academy in May as part of the largest, most diverse recruit class in OPD history. 

The class started with 60 recruits, but now has 59 — the dozen Nebraska-certified officers that came from other agencies and 47 basic recruits. 

043021-owh-new-recruitclass-graphic-web.jpg

The basic recruits include five law enforcement officers from an out-of-state agency, but they must complete the full 22 weeks of training with the rookies. 

The 12 Nebraska officers completed a shortened 10-week course and will now enter an abbreviated 10-week field training period with a seasoned Omaha officer. 

They received their badges midday Friday and were sworn in by Chief Todd Schmaderer, bringing the number of full-time sworn officers to 845. A full pomp-and-circumstance ceremony will be held with the rest of the graduating recruits in October.  

The recruits who graduated are: Daniel Cleveland II, Curtis Frei, Jarid Freyermuth, Matthew Herrick, Pablo Jimenez, Dominic Lombardo, Mark Magill Jr., Michael Ough, Dallin Proffitt, Tanner Reiss, Spenser Sailors and Tristan Taylor. 

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

